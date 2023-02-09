Children’s mental health awareness week: the impacts of increased screen time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, children’s mental health awareness is on the mind of pediatric medical professionals. Doctors say it is critically important that children maintain positive mental health. In current times, that might be hard to do with children glued to electronic devices.

In a growing technology age, children are becoming more interested in electronic devices. Everywhere you turn and beginning at an early age, kids are fixated on a tablet or a phone. Parents are trying to find the right balance for their children between screens and normal everyday social activities.

“Screen time is usually a lack of options or desperation. The social interaction is paramount. If we are at grandma’s house, for example, we will make sure there is always some dedicated time where we are outside playing, or inside drawing pictures, or putting up dominos, or something like that,” says Lee Kiedrowski, a parent.

At Sanford Health’s Northern Sky Clinic, Dr. Jonathan Preszler is a pediatric neuropsychologist who treats children and young adults with concussions and developmental conditions. When it comes to children and screen time, Dr. Preszler sees it as structured free play, meaning it is prompted. His hope is that parents provide their children with more unstructured free play.

“The thing about unstructured play is it allows children to use their creative parts of their brain to learn how to navigate different social aspects of life as well as practical and problem solving,” says Dr. Jonathan Preszler, a pediatric neuropsychologist at Sanford Health.

As parents navigate through this digital age with their children, experts say it helps to set ground rules for screen time use. If children get used to rules and how long they are allowed to be on their devices, it may help them to have that disconnect and reconnect with family and friends.

“We try to limit it to only in the evenings and usually while we are waiting for supper or have a one-night-a-week movie that we watch together,” says Kiedrowski.

Doctors say reducing screen time is very important to a child’s development in different skills they need throughout life. If parents can take that step, it will definitely help with a child’s success in the future with jobs and social interaction.

“It’s hard to over-emphasize how important the skills that screen time seems to mitigate or decrease; how important those are to long-term success across domains,” says Dr. Preszler.

During this week of children’s mental health awareness, doctors say the healthier option is to have children put down their devices and get outside to clear their minds.

