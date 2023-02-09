Chiefs and Eagles fans get ready for the big game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Super Bowl kicks off in less than four days. With the lead up to the big game, fans across America are getting ready to celebrate.

North Dakota fans are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to take the field in Arizona with Super Bowl just days away. Two Bismarck men, who happen to be friends but support opposing teams are both excited for this year’s big game. Travis Backman, along with his family and friends may be the most vocal Chiefs superfan in the area. Chris Gates is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan who is ready for the birds to take on his friend’s team. Both men say their support for their respective squads were due to specific players.

“Derrick Thomas. When I was younger, I watched him in college and as soon as the Chiefs drafted him, I became a Chiefs fan.” Travis Backman, a Chiefs fan.

“Randall Cunningham 1986. About 3 years later he was on the video game TecmoBowl, it just ran from there.” Chris Gates, an Eagles fan.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field at 4:30 pm central on Sunday. Chris and Travis plan on celebrating the big game with family and friends.

“I have family coming over, we are going to cook a little assortment of everything, you know a buffet. We are just going to chill in the living room and watch the game,” says Gates.

“We will do a BBQ, I’m going to smoke a prime rib and smoke baked potatoes and have a big old Super Bowl party,” says Backman.

Although both of these fans will be rivals on game day, they won’t allow an eagles or a chief’s win stand in the way of their friendship.

“I’m friends with a lot of people that like different teams. It’s all fun and games, it’s competitive. It’s fun to give each other grief all the time too,” says Backman.

“I have known him from a long time ago. He’s always been a Chiefs fan. I used to be a bartender for a long time and that’s why I have gotten to know a lot of the people with their different teams and what not. He’s always has been Kansas City,” says Gates.

Both super fans are excited to see what the outcome will be this Sunday. Their message for their respective teams is quite simple, play like they normally play and keep doing what they have been doing all year long. Come game day both sides will be saying:

“Go Chiefs!” says Backman and Family.

“Go Eagles!” says Gates.

According to the NFL website, it is estimated that more than 200 million people watched the super bowl last year. That number is expected to rise during this Super Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.