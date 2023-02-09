Bismarck City and Burleigh County joint committee passes

Bismarck city/county office building
Bismarck city/county office building(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission passed the proposal to create a joint committee with the city of Bismarck. The Commission initially rejected the proposal.

The two commissions hope to create a better communication network since some expenses and responsibilities are shared between the entities. Last fall, the groups had some miscommunication about funding for the new, shared Public Health building being constructed.

“We have some very critical services we need to work together on. We need to create transparency between both commissions, that’s why I proposed it to my board,” said Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The proposal for the joint committee now has passed unanimously by both commissions.

Previous Coverage: Burleigh County Commission rejects joint city committee

Previous Coverage: Proposed joint city-county committee aimed at improving communications

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Bucks Roadhouse
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
Children’s mental health awareness week: the impacts of increased screen time
ND House votes on definition of milk
Giving Hearts Day February 9
Giving Hearts campaign raises money for local charities