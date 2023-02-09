Bismarck City and Burleigh County joint committee passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission passed the proposal to create a joint committee with the city of Bismarck. The Commission initially rejected the proposal.

The two commissions hope to create a better communication network since some expenses and responsibilities are shared between the entities. Last fall, the groups had some miscommunication about funding for the new, shared Public Health building being constructed.

“We have some very critical services we need to work together on. We need to create transparency between both commissions, that’s why I proposed it to my board,” said Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The proposal for the joint committee now has passed unanimously by both commissions.

Previous Coverage: Burleigh County Commission rejects joint city committee

Previous Coverage: Proposed joint city-county committee aimed at improving communications

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.