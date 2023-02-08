Williston man sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening VA employees

Curtis Moran
Curtis Moran(Williams County Jail)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Curtis Moran made several threatening phone calls in June to the White House VA Call Center and the Fargo VA Medical Center, saying he was going to kill his doctor. He also left a voicemail stating he was going to shoot up the hospital.

Moran was arrested a few days later and pled guilty on November 3 to Threatening Interstate Communications.

District Court Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Moran on Wednesday. Moran will also have to serve three years of supervised probation following his sentence.

Federal prison sentence for Curtis Moran
Federal prison sentence for Curtis Moran(KFYR)

