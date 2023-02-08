Williston Basin School District hires new head football coach

By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has hired Mark Kennedy as the new head football coach of the Williston Coyotes.

Kennedy has been a football coach at the collegiate and high school levels for 14 years and most recently served as an assistant football coach at Minot High School.

“Mark has a strong understanding of the game and will be a great leader for our football program,” said Athletic Director Robert Conley.

Kennedy played college football at Minot State University.

