Williston Basin School District hires new head football coach
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has hired Mark Kennedy as the new head football coach of the Williston Coyotes.
Kennedy has been a football coach at the collegiate and high school levels for 14 years and most recently served as an assistant football coach at Minot High School.
“Mark has a strong understanding of the game and will be a great leader for our football program,” said Athletic Director Robert Conley.
Kennedy played college football at Minot State University.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.