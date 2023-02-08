Three-class basketball system approved by NDHSAA, will begin with 2023-2024 season
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an 8-2 vote by the NDHSAA board, a three-class basketball system has been approved.
A new revision of the plan was unanimously approved by the board Wednesday morning, then voted on to begin this coming winter.
