Three-class basketball system approved by NDHSAA, will begin with 2023-2024 season

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an 8-2 vote by the NDHSAA board, a three-class basketball system has been approved.

A new revision of the plan was unanimously approved by the board Wednesday morning, then voted on to begin this coming winter.

Previous coverage from last week: Three-class North Dakota basketball proposal revised

