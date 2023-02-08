Some Super Bowl snacks seeing a decrease in price

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grocery store inflation is hitting consumers harder than a quarterback getting sacked. But before the clock can run out on the NFL season, prices are declining just in time for the Super Bowl.

Many people will soon be rushing through stores in search of the perfect snack time option.

“I like nachos with nacho dip with cheese and hamburger, I love that,” said Arlene Volk of Bismarck.

Several big game day snack prices are dropping. Egg prices are still high, but the cost of a pound of chicken wings is down 22% from January 2022.

“Chicken wings are probably the biggest. I know an estimated 1.42 billion pounds will be consumed on Super Bowl day,” said Jim Polk, store director of the north Bismarck Cash Wise.

The prices of avocados and steak are also seeing a decrease just in time for the big game. Sirloin steak prices are almost one dollar per pound less than last year.

“I think some of the markets are starting to stabilize finally, and we are starting to see a deduction in some prices on some of the food that have kind of been harder to get prior to now,” said Polk.

Not all prices are down. A party-size bag of Doritos ranges from $4.98 at Walmart to $6.29 at the supermarket. The national average is $6.28, which is an increase from last year.

“Price increases, that has never stopped us,” said Arlene and Ron Volk.

Lady J’s Catering preps homemade meatballs and chicken dip for game day parties.

“It definitely is still going up. A lot of it is going to be with our proteins, our meat, chicken, and it’s a weekly basis,” said Nikki Sapp of Lady J’s Catering.

Prices fluctuate but, it is the score, and the team people root for that is getting the most attention on the big day.

“Yay Kansas City!” “Yeah, Kansas City,” said Arlene and Ron Volk.

“Well, my Packers are not in this year,” said Polk.

So, even if your favorite team isn’t playing, fans will still enjoy snacks, commercials or the halftime show because there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Super Bowl starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and it can be watched on West Dakota Fox.

