Saint Mary’s Grade School recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from Saint Mary’s Grade School got to attend the North Dakota State Capitol for a special reason. The kids got to learn about government and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the House of Representatives.

After the two kindergarten classes learned about the importance of the flag, they also had soldiers come into their classrooms, and the Capitol was an added experience of fun.

“It’s because it’s so big and it’s so beautiful,” said Gracie Olson, kindergartner.

The 41 students got a peek into the Legislative Hall and a great view from high up on the balcony.

