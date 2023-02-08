Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery

POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says quick thinking by an on-site security guard stopped an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s.

Police say the call came in around 10:30 this morning. The initial investigation found several suspects walked up to the business and one of them showed a firearm in an apparent attempt to rob the jewelry store.

Officials say an on-site security guard acted fast and locked the doors. The suspects quickly went back to their vehicle and fled southbound on Veterans Boulevard in a dark colored four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation, and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you saw the incident or have any information related to it, you’re asked to contact FPD at 701-476-4098. You can also text your tip by sending “FARGOPD” and the tip to 847-411.

