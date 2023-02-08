North Dakota, Montana officials react to State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - The State of the Union speech took place Tuesday night before a divided Congress. President Joe Biden stated at the end of his speech that the state of the union is strong, however, Wednesday there was reaction from North Dakota’s governor and federal representatives that contradicts the administration’s views.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, agreed with President Biden on unity across the country and support for the middle class. However, he disagreed on the president’s economic security and immigration views.

“President Biden’s attempt to frame the first two years of his administration as progress falls flat under the weight of the glaring issues that received too little attention in his State of the Union address – namely his misguided policies that have weakened U.S. energy security and economic security with near-record inflation and the illegal immigration that continues to run rampant at the southern border,” Burgum said.

Senator Hoeven, R-ND, took more of a negative stance and called out the Biden administration on its failed approach on many national issues.

“We need to focus on the fundamentals and empower the American people. We can do that by controlling spending and cutting burdensome regulations to grow our economy,” said Hoeven.

Senator Cramer, R-ND, also criticized the president.

“Have you ever talked to an American outside of your own administration? You cannot tell people you’ve got inflation coming down when they’re paying more; you can’t tell people groceries cost less when they’re paying more; gasoline costs less, except they’re paying more; housing is less, except they’re paying more,” said Cramer.

Meanwhile, Montana’s leaders also provided Your News Leader with their thoughts on the address.

“We need leadership from the White House, and it’s time for President Biden to put aside petty partisan games and work with Republicans and Democrats to get the job done, just like we do here in Montana,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT.

Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, said he appreciated the President’s plan to tackle issues impacting Montana families such as inflation and childcare costs. He said both Republicans and Democrats need to come together and pass good legislation.

“We’ve got to move this country forward so that our kids and our grandkids have opportunities like we have,” said Tester.

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT, said President Biden needs to work with Republicans to create better policies to address inflation and national security.

“It is time for the President and Senate Democrats to stop putting the radical Left above the needs of Montana families, listen to the concerns of working Americans and get our country back on track,” said Daines.

Both senators agree that more needs to be done to handle issues at the southern border, which has created a fentanyl crisis in Montana.

This is the second time President Biden has made his State of the Union address to Congress and the nation.

