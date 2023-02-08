Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen

Local nonprofit asking for help to save horses from kill pen
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Non-profit organization Pride and Joy Rescue, based in Fargo, is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas.

Pride and Joy Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest. A representative from the non-profit tells Valley News Live the reservations are having a tough time controlling their horse numbers, so roundups of foals have been happening.

People from the Fargo non-profit were asked to drive to Kansas to rescue 2 or 3 of the foals and help find them permanent homes. They tell us they are unable to complete the drive without emergency funding, as transportation costs and bail for the baby horses would be around $2,000 dollars.

If you are willing to help in their mission, donations can be made to their PayPal, venmo, or checks dropped off at the rescue:

A non-profit representative says if they not able to make the trip due to funding, donors will be offered a refund or the opportunity to direct the donation to the rescue’s vet bill or a horse’s care.

