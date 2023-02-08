Next hearing in case of killing of Anita Knutson pushed to June

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have agreed to once again continue the next hearing in the case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson to the summer.

Nichole Rice will appear for a pretrial conference June 14 at 11 a.m. in district court in Minot.

The state and defense filed a joint request last week, asking for the hearing to be continued to the amount of evidence. There have already been multiple continuances in the case.

The 35-year-old Rice, who was arrested in March, faces a AA-felony murder charge in Knutson’s 2007 killing. The two were roommates at the time Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment.

The courts usually schedule trial dates and determine the size of the jury pool at a pretrial conference. Trial dates have not been set.

Related content:

Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.