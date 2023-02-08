New details emerge in weekend shooting at Minot bar

Theophris Drake faces six felony charges
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – An Alabama man arrested in a shooting over the weekend at the Dakota Lounge bar in Minot faces six felony charges.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Theophris Drake with a B-felony charge and five C-felony charges.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning. In a criminal affidavit filed Tuesday, investigators said Drake told them he fired the gun out of self-defense when his friend got into an altercation with one of the shooting victims in the bar.

According to the affidavit, an employee at the bar told investigators he tried to stop Drake when he exited the building. The employee said Drake pointed the gun at customers outside, telling them to get back, and pointed the gun directly at him as well.

The affidavit also indicates that the first shooting victim suffered permanent abdominal injuries. The second shooting victim, who said he did not know Drake or the first victim, caught a bullet in the back, but has since been treated and released.

Drake made his initial appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Minot. Judge Douglas Mattson ordered he be held on a $35,000 cash or corporate surety bond.

Mattson ordered that Drake surrender all firearms and avoid contact with the victims.

Drake will be arraigned March 9.

Here’s the full list of charges filed:

  • Aggravated assault- Firing/hurling firearm/destructive device- Permanent loss or impair, B-felony
  • Aggravated assault- Firing/hurling firearm/destructive device- Adult victim, C-felony
  • Terrorizing- With a dangerous weapon- Adult victim, C-felony
  • Reckless endangerment- Extreme Indifference- Dangerous weapon, C-felony
  • Tampering with physical evidence- Felony, C-felony
  • Unlawful possession of firearm- Violent felon, C-felony
Previous Coverage: Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT
Previous Coverage: Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
Previous Coverage: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

