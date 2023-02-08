Minot to clear snow from parts of Main Street Tuesday night
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You might have seen a few “no parking” signs on South Main Street in Minot on Tuesday.
That’s because crews are preparing to remove the snow build-up.
Crews will be working between Burdick and 8th Ave SE from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Parking on the street will be available again after the crews are finished.
