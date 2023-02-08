Minot City Landfill construction approved for $2.1 million

Minot landfill cell 7
Minot landfill cell 7(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Minot City Council approved a bid Monday for a seventh section to be added to the city landfill.

Wagner Construction won the bid for $2.1 million.

Funds were set aside for this construction, so it won’t increase garbage fees for residents.

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson said 1993 was the construction of the first section, or cell, and now the city is at the seventh section.

“It’ll help with blowing trash that we’ve been seeing because we’ll have a lower place below the ground level to dispose of trash when it’s real windy, instead of up on top of the hills,” said Jonasson.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in the spring for trash burial about eight feet deep.

