Magic City Discovery Center will open as soon as possible, says executive director

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City Discovery Center will not be opening this month, but leadership said they still plan to hold their grand opening this spring.

Wendy Keller, the executive director, said they still have work to do as far as their custom exhibits go.

She said they are testing to make sure everything is safe for visitors.

The exhibits are almost complete, but supply chain disruptions are causing a couple months of delay.

“It’s out of our control. That’s kind of a sign of the times, so I’ve told people that I promise it’ll be worth the wait,” said Keller.

This science museum for kids will join the couple of others that are already in North Dakota.

Memberships are already on sale and Your News Leader will be updating you when the center is ready to open.

