Gary Cederstrom inducted into Minot High Athletics Hall of Fame

Cederstrom joined the ranks of Magic City sports legends Tuesday night, as Minot Public Schools...
Cederstrom joined the ranks of Magic City sports legends Tuesday night, as Minot Public Schools President Jim Rostad and Principal Dr. Scott Faul welcomed him to the Minot High Athletics Hall of Fame.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - “Teacher, coach and friend.”

Those were the words longtime high school official Jeff Risk used to introduce Gary Cederstrom, as he handed the Minot High grad, Majettes softball coach and Major League Baseball Umpire his hall of fame plaque.

Cederstrom joined the ranks of Magic City sports legends Tuesday night, as Minot Public Schools President Jim Rostad and Principal Dr. Scott Faul welcomed him to the Minot High Athletics Hall of Fame.

Cederstrom also graduated from Minot State University.

He umpired more than 3,500 MLB games, including four World Series.

Cederstrom retired from umpiring following the 2019 season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars to close this year
Bismarck Bucks Roadhouse
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Bail reduced from $1M to $15K for man originally accused of Wahpeton murder

Latest News

33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Bail reduced from $1M to $15K for man originally accused of Wahpeton murder
interstate speed limit increase
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
new lions
Three lions have a home at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
suspect minot shooting
New details emerge in weekend shooting at Minot bar