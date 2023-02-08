Gary Cederstrom inducted into Minot High Athletics Hall of Fame

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - “Teacher, coach and friend.”

Those were the words longtime high school official Jeff Risk used to introduce Gary Cederstrom, as he handed the Minot High grad, Majettes softball coach and Major League Baseball Umpire his hall of fame plaque.

Cederstrom joined the ranks of Magic City sports legends Tuesday night, as Minot Public Schools President Jim Rostad and Principal Dr. Scott Faul welcomed him to the Minot High Athletics Hall of Fame.

Cederstrom also graduated from Minot State University.

He umpired more than 3,500 MLB games, including four World Series.

Cederstrom retired from umpiring following the 2019 season.

