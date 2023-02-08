Dickinson’s Cabin Fever raises money for Ronald McDonald House

Dickinson's Cabin Fever event
Dickinson's Cabin Fever event(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A unique benefit to support the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck takes place this Saturday in Dickinson.

Cabin Fever at the Eagles Club features a live band and silent auction with items such as bikes, a bonfire pit, and more.

A ticket in will also get you a dinner being served.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a temporary home for families of seriously ill children receiving medical care.

Committee members say it’s amazing how much the community supports the house and its purpose.

“It is just a blessing that I am able to do, and I want to be able to give back and help those that maybe need a little hand,” said Chris Kleinwaechter, Cabin Fever committee member.

Chris Kleinwaechter says local families and businesses donate a variety of items for the silent auction every year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars to close this year
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
Michael Davis
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT

Latest News

Bismarck Police Department
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
Minot landfill cell 7
Minot City Landfill construction approved for $2.1 million
vaccine hb
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
end of sidney sugars
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?