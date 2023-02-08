Dickinson’s Cabin Fever raises money for Ronald McDonald House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A unique benefit to support the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck takes place this Saturday in Dickinson.

Cabin Fever at the Eagles Club features a live band and silent auction with items such as bikes, a bonfire pit, and more.

A ticket in will also get you a dinner being served.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a temporary home for families of seriously ill children receiving medical care.

Committee members say it’s amazing how much the community supports the house and its purpose.

“It is just a blessing that I am able to do, and I want to be able to give back and help those that maybe need a little hand,” said Chris Kleinwaechter, Cabin Fever committee member.

Chris Kleinwaechter says local families and businesses donate a variety of items for the silent auction every year.

