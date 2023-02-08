Charges dismissed for Williston police shooting suspect as investigations continue

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A district court judge has dismissed charges against a Williston man who police say fired a gun at them in December.

The state made a motion to dismiss three charges against Eric Obregon, who was accused of firing at police during a traffic stop. Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams said other agencies are looking into the matter and they want to wait for those investigations to conclude.

District Court Judge Paul Jacobson approved the order to dismiss without prejudice, meaning the charges can be brought up again.

Obregon was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and refusal to halt.

Neither officer on the scene was injured during the exchange of gunfire. Obregon was shot in the leg and required medical care in Minot.

Obregon also faces charges of terrorizing and domestic violence from a prior incident.

