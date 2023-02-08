Charges dismissed for Williston police shooting suspect as investigations continue

Eric Obregon hearing
Eric Obregon hearing(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A district court judge has dismissed charges against a Williston man who police say fired a gun at them in December.

The state made a motion to dismiss three charges against Eric Obregon, who was accused of firing at police during a traffic stop. Williams County State’s Attorney Jaakan Williams said other agencies are looking into the matter and they want to wait for those investigations to conclude.

District Court Judge Paul Jacobson approved the order to dismiss without prejudice, meaning the charges can be brought up again.

Obregon was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and refusal to halt.

Neither officer on the scene was injured during the exchange of gunfire. Obregon was shot in the leg and required medical care in Minot.

Obregon also faces charges of terrorizing and domestic violence from a prior incident.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Bucks Roadhouse
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sex case
Curtis Moran
Williston man sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening VA employees
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
NDHSAA
Three-class basketball system approved by NDHSAA, will begin with 2023-2024 season