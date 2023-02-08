Brick Oven Bakery baking up a new expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the pandemic, severe winter storms and road construction, downtown Bismarck businesses have had their fair share of challenges. One restaurant, however, has stayed very busy. So busy, they are needing to expand.

Brick Oven Bakery has been a downtown staple since opening in 2019, and as more customers come in, finding a spot to sit can be difficult.

“More seating is great. I do try to time my visits based on when it’s not so busy, if you will, but it’s kind of hard because they’re busy a lot,” said Twila Johnson, a Brick Oven regular.

When stopping by for coffee, breakfast, or lunch, it is not often there isn’t a line.

“I noticed many times driving by that there’s cars and people out the door,” said Chelsy Graves, a first-time customer at Brick Oven.

As business continues to thrive, owners Steven and Sandy Jacobson have big plans to remedy the need for more seating.

“It’s really hard for me on Saturdays when I’m in here to see people come in and not see a spot and to leave. I’m like, ‘No, I want you to sit somewhere!’” said Sandy Jacobson.

The Jacobson’s are officially looking at moving production to a new location, and by doing so, plan to turn the back of the house into more seating.

“Nothing will be shipped in frozen like other places do. Ours will be all homemade and baked in-house, it will just be baked in a different house,” said Sandy Jacobson.

The expansion would include about 10 extra tables, which would allow 20 extra customers to sit and stay a while.

“But I’ve never left, I wait until someone vacates a space,” said Johnson.

Sandy says it would be ideal.

“As long as we have the support from the community, that’s what we would like to do with the future,” said Sandy Jacobson.

Along with expanding seating at their current location, Sandy says they have more plans for further in the future, which include opening a possible second location in north Bismarck.

“We just want to make sure that the quality stays as we grow and that’s why we’re doing it slowly,” said Sandy Jacobson.

The owners and staff at Brick Oven want to thank their community for supporting small and helping them bake up this rising dream.

The owners say there is no exact date for when this expansion and move will begin, but they want their customers to know that it is in the works.

