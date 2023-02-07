Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been one month since Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks closed its doors quite suddenly, and many started to notice the decorations on the walls have been disappearing.

As the lights go down for the last time…

“It was just time to be done.”

...the party officially ended at Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks.

“It’s kind of a chapter book, and it’s time to turn the page. It’s my retirement, and it’s time to move on,” said Brad Erickson, general manager and co-owner of Bucks.

Those at Bucks know the good times will be missed, and they wanted to allow everyone to take a final piece of the memories home with them. On March 8, Bucks will hold an online auction.

“Every single piece in the building, all the memorabilia, the signs, bar stools, and pub tables,” said Ken Girard, owner of Girard Auction.

Girard has held auctions for both the Sioux Falls and Fargo Borrowed Bucks locations and says they are always a big hit.

“We had a guy that bought one of the big six-foot signs that said ‘Bucks.’ I remember helping him load it, and he said, ‘Well, my wife and I met at Borrowed Bucks 30 years ago and I had to have this sign for my garage,’” said Girard.

Erickson said while he didn’t take the decision to close lightly, it was just the right time.

“I’ve been here at Bucks since 1994, 29 years. It’s part of my life, part of my family’s life actually,” said Erickson.

Erickson and his two co-owners want to extend their thanks to both the local regulars and everyone who visited from out of state.

“I mean, everybody has memories of Bucks, good or bad, everyone’s got memories of Bucks,” said Girard.

With the auction coming up, the owners hope those who had fond memories can keep them alive with a little piece of the Bismarck Bucks.

Starting February 22, the memorabilia and merchandise will be viewable online here.

