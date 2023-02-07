Shiloh Christian’s Hailey Quam hits 2,000-point milestone

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day a player goes over the 2,000-point milestone in high school basketball. Hailey Quam is just the 40th to do so in Class-B girls history in North Dakota.

The Shiloh Christian standout accomplished the feat last week against Center-Stanton. Quam is already a multiple-time All-State performer who is now in her senior season with the Skyhawks.

“My role is definitely, I work the inside-out game. I’m more of an inside post girl. I definitely help direct the flow of traffic as well with our younger girls. I try to help them know where they’re going, try to help them better understand the game themselves so hopefully, they can be at that level as well,” said Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian.

“She pretty much does everything. It’s so cool to see her work on the inside because she can just body people on the inside too and she just works so hard. She is definitely a workhorse for us down on the block,” said Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian.

When you watch Quam and the Skyhawks play, you will notice the headgear Hailey wears on the floor. It’s a safety measure following some issues in the past. While it’s not her favorite thing in the world, Quam says she’s gotten used to it.

“Two years ago, I definitely had to have the inner conversation of, ‘Do you want to play or do you just want to sit out for who knows how long until it gets better,’ and I finally came to the conclusion I’d rather play than sit out because really at the end of the day, I am playing and it’s not that big of a deal, it’s something that gets me through,” said Quam.

Shiloh Christian will look to make its winning streak seven-straight Tuesday against Washburn.

