Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – world’s largest quilt in Antler, ND

ANTLER, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us north of Minot to Antler, North Dakota.

It was there that an idea was born to make the world’s largest quilt. Cliff Naylor originally did this story in 2008.

The woman in that story passed away a year later. So now, the quilt is being stored in another garage in Antler.

The former state bank building in the town square is being renovated to house and display the quilt.

The town has $106,000 dollars for the renovation but still needs another $100,000 to complete it.

The quilt has not been unfolded since 2005.

Donations are still being accepted.

You can learn more at antlernd.com or the Antler Historical Society Facebook page.

World's largest quilt at the ND Capitol (KFYR)

