ND to receive portion of multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency settlement

Nexo Capital Inc. settlement agreement(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will be receiving a portion of a multimillion-dollar settlement reached among many states and territories with the cryptocurrency platform Nexo Capital Inc., a Cayman Islands corporation formed in 2018.

The North Dakota Securities Department on Monday announced it entered into a settlement agreement with Nexo after an investigation revealed it sold unregistered stocks and bonds.

They claimed certain investors could obtain returns as high as 36% but did not disclose critical information to their investors to fully understand their potential risks.

A working group negotiated a $22.5 million multi-state settlement with Nexo on behalf of 53 United States jurisdictions.

Nexo will be ordered to pay a fine of nearly half a million dollars to states that are part of the settlement, including North Dakota.

