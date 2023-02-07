ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph

(WNDU)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might soon be driving a little bit faster on North Dakota’s interstates.

The North Dakota House of Representatives passed House Bill 1475 Tuesday, which would increase speed limits to 80 mph for interstate travel for most of the state.

“The Department of Transportation had a map prepared and showed areas where it was already safe to change the speed limit to 80 mph, several areas where they need to do further research but it very likely could be safe to change it to 80 mph,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

The bill would give the Department of Transportation the flexibility to maintain the current speed limit in certain places and to work with cities like Bismarck and Fargo for sections of the interstate within city limits. The bill passed by a vote of 65-29. Next, it heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars to close this year
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
Michael Davis
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT

Latest News

Lieutenant Daniel Haugen, chairman of the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board
ND Legislature considers bill addressing bias crimes
Theophris Drake faces six felony charges
New details emerge in weekend shooting at Minot bar
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
world's largest quilt
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – world’s largest quilt in Antler, ND
Elections in North Dakota
Election audit bill fails in ND House