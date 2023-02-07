Minot City Council forms childcare committee to address funding issues

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – According to the North Dakota Childcare Alliance, the amount needed to sustain the daycare industry properly is $150 million annually.

Your News Leader talked to one Minot daycare owner about what a change like this could mean to her business.

Depending on what you know about daycare providers, you may think they’re just babysitting.

Maritza Coking, a childcare center teacher at Kiddie Korral 2.0, said they take on the role of caretaker and teacher.

”I think it really just comes down to giving more dignity and respect to this field. We are here helping families raise their children, so that they can work,” said Coking.

Amanda McCallum, the founder of the daycare, said North Dakota Human Services stopped sending her the stabilization grant in November. That grant was dispersed near the beginning of the pandemic when many more parents were staying home.

”They said you have to do pay increases. You have to offer benefits for your staff, so I did,” said McCallum.

McCallum said even though she hasn’t seen the stabilization grant for two months now, some of the supervisors at Kidd Korral are still getting more than $16 an hour, but the budget has gotten tighter. Daycare owners have had to decide whether to raise tuition or trim wages.

”There’s centers that have had to do pay cuts because I’m sorry they took the money away,” said McCallum.

Minot Alderman Scott Burlingame brought the matter to the city council Monday.

“I’ve heard from families who want to work, but they’re not able to find affordable, accessible and available childcare,” said Burlingame.

Coking said a salary increase would be very helpful.

“As much as I love my kids, if we can’t pay the bills, I can’t stay here and continue to work with them,” said Coking.

The walls are also closing in on food expenses. McCallum said her average has doubled from $4,000 to $8,000 a month.

Burlingame’s proposal for a Minot childcare committee was approved and the public is invited to apply.

