Mandan man sentenced to two years for shooting incident

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has been sentenced to two years in prison after he fired a gun during an argument.

Prosecutors say Arthur Dunlap, 58, had been in an argument with several people when he shot a gun at them in Jan. 2022. No one was injured in the incident.

Dunlap pleaded guilty to C felony reckless endangerment and B misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city. Judge Daniel Borgen dropped four counts of attempted murder when he accepted the plea agreement between Dunlap and prosecutors.

Tuesday, Judge Borgen sentenced Dunlap to five years, first serving two years, two years of probation, and credit for 407 days.

