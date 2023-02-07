Mandan hosts business pitch challenge with $10K forgivable loan for winner

2022 Business Pitch Challenge Judges & Winners — Tim Helbling and Darren Haugen (left) with...
2022 Business Pitch Challenge Judges & Winners — Tim Helbling and Darren Haugen (left) with Bubbles and Brews ND owners Cassidy Hartman and Krysten Faehnrich (center) and Roxi Pfliiger, Kimberly Bloms, and Mike Kennedy (right).(City of Mandan)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is hosting a business pitch challenge for the fifth year in a row. This campaign aspires to help new and aspiring business owners fine-tune their ideas.

Four finalists will be chosen from the applications, and they will pitch their business live. Judges will evaluate each presentation and choose a winner. Past winners include Bubbles and Brews and Nordic Steel Systems.

“People that have an idea with a business and that want to do business in Mandan, so want to have a brick-and-mortar business here, if they win, they get a $10,000 forgivable loan that will help,” said Madison Cermak, business development director for the city of Mandan.

A winner will be chosen on March 23. More information can be found here.

