Mandan hosts business pitch challenge with $10K forgivable loan for winner

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is hosting a business pitch challenge for the fifth year in a row. This campaign aspires to help new and aspiring business owners fine-tune their ideas.

Four finalists will be chosen from the applications, and they will pitch their business live. Judges will evaluate each presentation and choose a winner. Past winners include Bubbles and Brews and Nordic Steel Systems.

“People that have an idea with a business and that want to do business in Mandan, so want to have a brick-and-mortar business here, if they win, they get a $10,000 forgivable loan that will help,” said Madison Cermak, business development director for the city of Mandan.

A winner will be chosen on March 23. More information can be found here.

