Healthcare workers remind residents to care for their hearts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, little pink and red hearts are popping up everywhere. Cardiologists say, while not anatomically correct, the traditional symbol of love and romance is a good reminder to make sure your heart is healthy.

The CDC reports one person in the U.S. dies from heart disease every 34 seconds and the disease costs the country roughly $229 billion a year. It’s the leading cause of death in North Dakota.

Heart disease consists of a multitude of different conditions, like coronary artery disease, heart failure, or heart arrhythmia. Healthcare workers say it’s ideal to catch issues as early as possible.

“Heart disease is all about prevention. We focus on prevention here in the clinic. Ways to prevent heart disease consist of controlling your high blood pressure, diabetes, and maintaining a healthy weight, in addition to that exercise is great,” Jaclin Seeberg, a nurse practitioner at Sanford Health.

It is possible to die from a broken heart too. The Cleveland Clinic reports “broken heart syndrome” is rare, but extremely emotional or traumatic events can cause a surge of stress hormones. That’s why healthcare workers say it’s a good idea to check in on your loved ones.

Sanford Health in Bismarck is offering heart screenings for $25 through April 15. For more information call 701-323-5202.

