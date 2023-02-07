Grand Forks City Council officially cancels Fufeng project

Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site(City of Grand Forks)
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously Monday to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project over national security concerns.

The decision comes less than a week after the Air Force sent Sen. John Hoeven a letter, expressing their own concerns about the $700 million project, however, questions remain about what to do with the annexed land.

Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base.

“The Air Force left no ambiguity when they said, ‘The proposed project presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area,’” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

“Instead of working with Fufeng, the city, all of us, should work together, as we’ve recommended, to find an American company for their Ag Park,” said Senator John Hoeven, R-North Dakota.

Letter sent from the Air Force to Senator Hoeven
Letter sent from the Air Force to Senator Hoeven(Department of the Air Force)

