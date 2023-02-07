Election audit bill fails in ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that proponents say would have increased election transparency failed in the State House of Representatives Tuesday.

House Bill 1467 would have required manual recounts of all ballots in two random counties after every election. Those opposed to the bill — including Secretary of State Michael Howe — say the state already has safeguards in place to ensure election accuracy, including logic and accuracy tests which are run before and after every election. The bill failed by a vote of 30 to 64.

