Despite fewer donations, Great Plains Food Bank provided food to over 138,000 people

By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank says in 2022, they saw the lowest level of donations since 2012.

According to officials with the food bank, there was a historically low amount of food being donated, and the total amount of food being sent to those who needed it most decreased by 3.3 million pounds.

The amount of food decreased from 15.2 million pounds donated in 2021, to 11.9 million in 2022. Despite the low number in donations, 138,439 people were able to receive food this past year, which was the second-highest total in the near 40-year history of the organization.

“While I am thrilled we were able to meet the high demand for food assistance and to find the means to feed more than 138,000 individuals last year, the reality that both our organization and our clients are still facing challenges from inflation and high food prices is very much a concern. Now is the time when the public can truly help in our work,” said Melissa Sobolik, CEO of Great Plains Food Bank.

To help offset the decrease of donations, the Great Plains Food Bank purchased more than 1.9 million pounds of food in 2022, which is an increase of 25-percent from the year before.

You can help donate to the Great Plains Food Bank as part of Giving Hearts Day, February 9, by making a donation here.

