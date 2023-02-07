Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder

Mindy Morgenstern was killed in 2006
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday.

The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season.

The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.

Valley News Live contributed to the episode with file video of reports from that time. The report by Keith Morrison also includes interviews with friends and family, a former North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent, and more.

You can watch a preview of the episode on the Dateline website: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/video/dateline-friday-preview-who-killed-mindy-morgenstern-162807877574

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars to close this year
Backyard ice rink in Bismarck
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
Michael Davis
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT

Latest News

interstate speed limit increase
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
new lions
Three lions have a home at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
suspect minot shooting
New details emerge in weekend shooting at Minot bar
next 48 hours
Evening Weather 2/7/23
girls basketball
6PM Sportscast 2/7/23