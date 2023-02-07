Class-B Basketball Polls

Class-B basketball poll
Class-B basketball poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is about a week left in the regular season for most Class-B girls basketball teams. The same ten teams are in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll but 60% of them are in a different spot. Thompson is number one in the girls voting.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been the overwhelming choice in the Class-B Boys poll every week of the season so far.

10th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17) — 13-0 Record — 170 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 15-0 Record — 152 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Sargent County — 15-0 Record — 133 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Ellendale — 15-0 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Bishop Ryan — 13-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 3rd

6. Thompson — 11-3 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Beulah — 12-1 Record — 82 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Shiloh Christian — 12-3 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Bowman County — 13-2 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 10th

10. Grafton — 9-4 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 9th

Others receiving votes: North Border (13-2), North Prairie (14-2), Dickinson Trinity (11-5).

11th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Thompson (16) — 16-1 Record — 169 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 17-2 Record — 138 pts — Last week: 4th

3. Rugby — 16-2 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Central Cass — 14-3 Record — 104 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Central McLean — 17-2 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 3rd

6. Shiloh Christian — 15-2 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Garrison — 18-1 Record — 84 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Bowman County — 18-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 9th

9. Oakes — 16-2 Record — 46 pts — Last week: 8th

10. May-Port-CG — 15-3 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 10th

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (14-4), Carrington (14-4), Kidder County (15-3).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jo Bateman (left), Jerry Doan (right)
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
Sidney Sugars plant
Sidney Sugars to close this year
Dakota Lounge in Minot
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Women Committee chairs
ND House votes against women in leadership bill

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/5/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/05/2023
uttc
United Tribes basketball sweeps Dawson CC in Sunday doubleheader
Bowling Classic
5 PM Sportscast - 2/5/23