Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is about a week left in the regular season for most Class-B girls basketball teams. The same ten teams are in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll but 60% of them are in a different spot. Thompson is number one in the girls voting.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been the overwhelming choice in the Class-B Boys poll every week of the season so far.

10th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17) — 13-0 Record — 170 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 15-0 Record — 152 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Sargent County — 15-0 Record — 133 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Ellendale — 15-0 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Bishop Ryan — 13-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 3rd

6. Thompson — 11-3 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Beulah — 12-1 Record — 82 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Shiloh Christian — 12-3 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Bowman County — 13-2 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 10th

10. Grafton — 9-4 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 9th

Others receiving votes: North Border (13-2), North Prairie (14-2), Dickinson Trinity (11-5).

11th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Thompson (16) — 16-1 Record — 169 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 17-2 Record — 138 pts — Last week: 4th

3. Rugby — 16-2 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Central Cass — 14-3 Record — 104 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Central McLean — 17-2 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 3rd

6. Shiloh Christian — 15-2 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Garrison — 18-1 Record — 84 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Bowman County — 18-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 9th

9. Oakes — 16-2 Record — 46 pts — Last week: 8th

10. May-Port-CG — 15-3 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 10th

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (14-4), Carrington (14-4), Kidder County (15-3).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.