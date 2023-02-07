Class-B Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is about a week left in the regular season for most Class-B girls basketball teams. The same ten teams are in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll but 60% of them are in a different spot. Thompson is number one in the girls voting.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been the overwhelming choice in the Class-B Boys poll every week of the season so far.
10th Class B Boys Basketball Poll
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17) — 13-0 Record — 170 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Central Cass — 15-0 Record — 152 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Sargent County — 15-0 Record — 133 pts — Last week: 4th
4. Ellendale — 15-0 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 5th
5. Bishop Ryan — 13-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 3rd
6. Thompson — 11-3 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 6th
7. Beulah — 12-1 Record — 82 pts — Last week: 7th
8. Shiloh Christian — 12-3 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 8th
9. Bowman County — 13-2 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 10th
10. Grafton — 9-4 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 9th
Others receiving votes: North Border (13-2), North Prairie (14-2), Dickinson Trinity (11-5).
11th Class B Girls Basketball Poll
1. Thompson (16) — 16-1 Record — 169 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 17-2 Record — 138 pts — Last week: 4th
3. Rugby — 16-2 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 2nd
4. Central Cass — 14-3 Record — 104 pts — Last week: 5th
5. Central McLean — 17-2 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 3rd
6. Shiloh Christian — 15-2 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 6th
7. Garrison — 18-1 Record — 84 pts — Last week: 7th
8. Bowman County — 18-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 9th
9. Oakes — 16-2 Record — 46 pts — Last week: 8th
10. May-Port-CG — 15-3 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 10th
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass (14-4), Carrington (14-4), Kidder County (15-3).
