Cause of massive grain elevator fire in Edgeley ‘undetermined’

EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The cause of a fire that burned a grain elevator in Edgeley is undetermined.

An investigator with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the ND State Fire Marshal’s Office. A-T-F says there was no sign of criminal activity related to the blaze at the Cenex Harvest States-Dakota Plains Ag Elevator.

Fire departments from Edgeley, LaMoure, and Kulm responded to the fire on November 11th, 2022. No one was hurt in the fire.

