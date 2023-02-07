Bismarck man enters not guilty plea for attempted murder, terrorizing charges

Chad Blevins
Chad Blevins(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for a Dec. 2022 incident.

Prosecutors said Chad Blevins, 28, entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. Police said they believed Blevins and the man had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.

Blevins pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing charges Tuesday.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in May.

