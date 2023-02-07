Bismarck man enters not guilty plea for attempted murder, terrorizing charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for a Dec. 2022 incident.

Prosecutors said Chad Blevins, 28, entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. Police said they believed Blevins and the man had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.

Blevins pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and terrorizing charges Tuesday.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in May.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.