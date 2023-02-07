Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families.

Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.

“We already have something like this for folks who are on the aging and disabled Medicaid Waiver. This would provide those home-based services from a caregiver from folks who have autism, or are developmentally disabled, or have someone at home who’s medically fragile,” said Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck.

Senator Sean Cleary says the goal of the bill is to provide at least a bit of financial stability for families that are strained by juggling both work and caregiving. The bill was unanimously approved out of committee. Next, it heads to appropriations before it gets a vote on the Senate floor.

