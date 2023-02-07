5th-largest Powerball drawing Monday night; jackpot at $747M

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the lottery jackpot is on the rise across the United States, there seems to be an increase in the sale of tickets. Players are not only looking to win, but to win big with recent payouts. This is especially true with the fifth-largest Powerball drawing Monday night.

The lottery. It’s a time to take a chance and possibly win or it’s a time to watch the drawing and sigh when your numbers don’t match the ones on TV. If you do happen to win, you have two options when it is time to claim your prize.

“The cash version is a little over $400 million if they do that. If they do the annuity version, it’s worth $773 million. That lottery is then paid each year for 30 years with a 5% escalator. So, it goes up over time,” said Lance Gaebe, director of the North Dakota Lottery Division.

When a lottery jackpot has a large payout such as the recent Powerball, convenience stores seem to see more customers who purchase tickets. All of them hope to be the next winners when the numbers are called.

“We have seen a little more activity now in the Powerball game than we did when it was twenty million or thirty million. People are trying to play, you can’t win if you don’t play,” said Dwight Offerman, an employee at Lander’s Shell and Northside Market.

There have been lower-tier winners for the Powerball in North Dakota, however, there has not been a jackpot winner, according to the ND Lottery Division. What some North Dakotans may not know is the money that is paid towards the ticket goes towards many important programs.

“The other aspect of the lottery is it goes towards good and the good of all North Dakotans. Last year, the lottery transferred just under $7 million to the state of North Dakota. It goes to help fight illegal drugs, it also goes to help the gambling addiction programs,” said Gaebe.

If someone wins a lottery game in North Dakota, the Lottery Division said winners do have the option to remain anonymous.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. CST Monday.

