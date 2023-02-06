Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend at the Dakota Lounge in Minot.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds when a suspected gunman opened fire shortly after midnight Saturday.

One of the victims is speaking out about surviving the ordeal and shared their story with Your News Leader.

What started as a normal Friday night out with friends for Michael Davis ended with him having a bullet removed from his body at the hospital.

Shortly after midnight, Davis said he went over to talk with his friend Evan Hunt at the DJ booth at the Dakota Lounge while waiting for a drink. He said two people behind him he didn’t know were engaged in a dispute, and at some point, a shot was fired, and everyone ducked.

”The second shot is when I got hit, ‘cause I just felt an immediate burning from my ribs. So I covered it, and then Evan hopped on the mic and he was telling everyone to get down, like, ‘This is a real shooting... get down!’” said Davis.

We asked Davis what was going through his mind at that moment.

”I just couldn’t believe I got shot in the back over something that I had no ties to,” said Davis.

Related content: UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

Davis said once the accused shooter exited the bar, his brother Marshall ran to his aid and kept pressure on the wound until paramedics were able to take him to the hospital.

”The bullet had originally gone through the back here on my right side,” he said, showing us the holes in his jacket and shirt.

Doctors successfully removed the bullet and he said he was discharged by around 4 a.m.

”It makes you cherish all the people around you. Because they’ve been around me the whole weekend, making sure I was alright. Constantly checking on me,” said Davis, when asked if the incident has given him any perspective.

Davis said he’s never heard of anything like this happening at the Dakota Lounge before, but he would like to see pat-downs at the entrances of bars.

Related content: Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar

As for the suspect arrested in the shooting, 39-year-old Theophris Drake remains in custody.

He’s yet to make a court appearance on the charges.

The Ward County State’s Attorney said they’re still going over the evidence to determine the appropriate charges to file.

The Dakota Lounge was closed Saturday night but reopened Sunday.

