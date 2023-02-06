Sidney Sugars to close this year

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Sugar beet harvest operations in Sidney, Montana, will come to an end this year.

Officials with the American Crystal Sugar Company announced Monday that the Sidney Sugars plant will close following the end of processing in April. Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars Steve Rosenau said there has been an inadequate interest in growing sugar beets in the region.

“Last year there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” Rosenau said in a statement.

The facility houses up to 300 employees.

Rosenau said employees will receive severance packages and opportunities to join other factories employed with American Crystal.

Growers will receive all final payments in November.

