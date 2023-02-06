Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes trio of new lions

Lioness sisters (left and right) and male lion (center) added to Roosevelt Park Zoo
Lioness sisters (left and right) and male lion (center) added to Roosevelt Park Zoo
By Alex Schneider
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo received three new lions to add to their lion building.

Two are female lions and one is male.

They were delivered as a part of the African Lion Species Survival Plan and the zoo was asked to breed one of the females.

Quarantine for the trio has been lifted and they are being shifted throughout the building

The male is housed separately from the female lions until temperatures are warmer.

For now, guests at the zoo will be able to meet them separately.

The male is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and the lioness sisters are from Dallas, Texas.

Lioness sisters added to the Roosevelt Park Zoo
Lioness sisters added to the Roosevelt Park Zoo

