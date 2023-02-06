North Dakota team to compete in international ice sculpting competition after winning nationals

"The Nemean Lion" ice sculpture
"The Nemean Lion" ice sculpture(Courtesy: Mike Nelson)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is no stranger to ice and snow, and the havoc they can cause. For some, however, ice is simply an art medium.

Team Jay Ray and Snowkraft won the National Snow Sculpting Competition on January 4 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Jay Ray, Josh Zeis, and Mike Nelson competed as a team, building their “The Nemean Lion” sculpture.

According to Nelson, they were proud of their work and had high hopes, but winning was a feeling like no other.

“Our hearts were pounding. They announced third place and second place pretty early and then they had to give some speeches, and had some various other people come in, so it was about 20 minutes between announcing second place and announcing first place, so our hearts were just pounding. Then, when they announced block four, team North Dakota, we were elated, it was incredible,” said Mike Nelson, artist on the winning team.

Last year, they competed and were the first team invited from North Dakota to the national competition. In January 2024, they will be going to Minnesota to compete in the international sculpting competition as Team USA.

Nelson wanted people to know that they hold many beginner-friendly competitions for both snow and ice sculpting in Fargo, and he invites more people from western North Dakota to come and try it out.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jo Bateman (left), Jerry Doan (right)
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
Dakota Lounge in Minot
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
Women Committee chairs
ND House votes against women in leadership bill
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Shooting at Dakota Lounge bar in Minot
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

Latest News

Raising chickens
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens
Lioness sisters (left and right) and male lion (center) added to Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes trio of new lions
Michael Davis
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT
Governor Burgum signs HB 1279 into law
New law: improved workers’ comp for ND first responders