New law: improved workers’ comp for ND first responders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill into law Monday that’s aimed at expanding benefits for North Dakota’s first responders.

House Bill 1279 changes the workers’ compensation rules for law enforcement and firefighters in North Dakota. As the law stood Monday morning, first responders were required to serve five years of continuous service within the state before they were eligible for workers’ compensation. The new law allows continuous service accrued in other states to count toward their time in North Dakota. It also allows first responders who have a cardiac event while on the job to receive workers comp, regardless of how long they’ve served.

“With the signing of this legislation today, I’m proud to say that North Dakota will be the only state in the country that will have this benefit level for the men and women who put on law enforcement uniforms and firefighting gear to protect our great state,” said Art Thompson, director of North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance.

The law has an emergency clause, which means it takes effect immediately.

