Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald.

The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle near Stearns Sports Arena in Wahpeton. Court documents say Kruger was standing outside of the vehicle and fired a gun 15 times at the driver’s side door. One of the rounds went through the vehicle and hit Medenwald in his back, officials say.

Court documents say Medenwald was at the Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson prior to the shooting. Watching security video, investigators saw Kruger with Medenwald at the casino, and learned the two drove together in Medenwald’s car and then left together around 6:35 p.m.

Police say a different passenger got into Medenwald’s car in Wahpeton just before the shooting and described Kruger to police. His description was matched up with what Kruger was wearing at the casino and investigators also say Kruger’s phone pinged in the area of the shooting.

“At this time, the complexities of the investigation have made it so that the State feels waiting on all outstanding information, search warrants, and ongoing interviews are in the interest of ensuring a successful prosecution against the person responsible,” Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said in a news release on February 6.

The Wahpeton Police Department and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working a joint investigation. The move to dismiss the charge “without prejudice” means prosecutors could file the charge at a later time.

Kruger continues to be a person of interest in Medenwald’s murder and is still facing charges for possession with intent to deliver meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah Medenwald in the days preceding January 16, and anyone with information regarding Anthony Kruger from January 16-20, is asked to contact Sgt. Tebert at 701-642-7728.

The Wahpeton Police Department says they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

