Highland Acres Elementary School celebrates 100th day of school

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck’s Highland Acres Elementary celebrated their 100th day of class with fun lesson plans and a special treat.

Their fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Chaussee, timed them for 100 seconds to see how many times they could complete activities like jumping jacks. They got a day off from their typical work and celebrated being over halfway finished with the year.

“Just one step closer to summer. I think we have three more months until summer, and it’s just really exciting,” said Lucas Elsberry, a fifth-grader.

They also completed writing assignments on what the world will look like 100 years from now, did a history lesson on what life was like 100 years ago, and saw how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

