Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition at BSC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High schoolers and middle schoolers from South Dakota and North Dakota met Saturday for the 12th Annual Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition.

Competing with robots is not only fun for the students, but it’s also teaching them valuable lessons in STEM.

“I’ve increased my ability and knowledge about coding and now I can also know how to program with Java, it was just something I had no idea about before,” said Caleb Mosley, 7th grade, ASB Innovation Academy.

Over 130 kids participated, giving them the opportunity to develop lifelong skills like leadership.

“Well, I really enjoy being a leader. So, it helps when another team doesn’t really know what they’re doing, being able to lead them in the right path, and so that it will better your alliance score,” said Ken Albers, 10th grade, Center Stanton High School.

This year was energy themed, and the kids had to solve a circuit across the interactive game field, but it’s much more than just a game.

“This is so much more than building a robot. FIRST, what they look at is building a robot is part of this but everything that surrounds it, they go through, they have to raise money, they have to go through the engineering process. Everything, it covers all aspects of STEM throughout the whole program,” said Lee Gullingsrud, North Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge Program.

The students got first-hand knowledge of what their future careers could be.

“It’s enhancing how to work on a team and just the whole process of what computer science and programming and engineering is,” said Susie Schug, 10th grade, Williston High School.

The winner of the tournament was Team 17628 Grover Robotics from Fargo, and the winner of the Inspire Award was Team 6645 Roboticus Maximus from the Bismarck Career Academy.

Both winning teams will be moving on to Worlds in Houston, Texas on April 19 to represent the state of North Dakota and will compete against the top 120 teams from around the world.

