Beach woman puts new spin on mobile pet grooming

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Technology has made our lives a lot more convenient. Not only does it allow us to work from home, but we can also order takeout, get groceries delivered and stream our favorite television show without ever leaving home.

And, you can also get your pet groomed in the comfort of your own home, thanks to a Beach woman’s mobile pet grooming service.

There’s something else that makes Samantha Bretheim’s business stand out.

It’s spa day for Woodrow. That includes a nail trim, ear cleaning, bath and haircut. All without ever leaving home.

Samantha Bretheim and her assistant have transformed the bathroom where Woodrow lives into a doggie spa. Samantha started her mobile pet grooming business, Spa Fur Pets, seven years ago.

“I decided to start my own business so that I could do what I love to do, but do it in a way that I love to do it,” said Bretheim.

For Bretheim, that means bringing her grooming tools to the pets. She’s based in Beach, but travels all over western North Dakota and eastern Montana.

“We’re able to work around whatever makes them most comfortable and that is why we go into our client’s homes as well. It just makes them more comfortable,” she explained.

Bretheim says pets tend to be more cooperative and more relaxed in familiar surroundings. It also makes life a little easier for busy pet owners.

“It really is easy,” said Ellen Feuerhelm, one of Bretheim’s regular customers. “They don’t have to go in and out of the house in the cold. "

And, in less than an hour, Bretheim and her assistant have Woodrow looking like a brand-new dog.

Bretheim says most of her clients are dogs and cats, but she’s groomed bearded dragons, bunnies and even ferrets.

She hopes to expand her business to Minnesota and farther into Montana in the next couple of years.

You can learn more at spafurpaws.net.

