Authorities working to help get bear out of ditch

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Wannaska, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are currently working to help get a black bear out of a ditch that has been reportedly stuck there for three days.

Those living in the area that the bear tell Valley News live that there is a rescue team that is making its way over from the Twin Cities to help the bear get out.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this developing story.

