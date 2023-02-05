Young fan who hit amazing half-court shot gets $10K check

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – By now, you’ve probably heard of young JJ Franks, who scored a cool $10,000 for hitting a half-court shot during halftime of a basketball game in Minot.

On Saturday, JJ appeared at halftime of Bishop Ryan’s game again — this time to receive his prize.

Northern Bottling of Minot, who sponsored the competition, presented him with a check for $10,000.

JJ is a 7th grader at Bishop Ryan.

On Jan. 27, JJ hit four shots — including the half-court shot — within 25 seconds to win the grand prize.

Fans as well as players at the game rushed the court to congratulate him after hitting the half-court shot.

The moment has captured the attention of many around the country, and was even featured this past week on the Today Show.

JJ said he’ll be saving up most of the money for college.

