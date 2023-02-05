Young fan who hit amazing half-court shot gets $10K check

JJ Franks presented with $10,000 check Saturday
JJ Franks presented with $10,000 check Saturday(Courtesy: Bishop Ryan)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – By now, you’ve probably heard of young JJ Franks, who scored a cool $10,000 for hitting a half-court shot during halftime of a basketball game in Minot.

On Saturday, JJ appeared at halftime of Bishop Ryan’s game again — this time to receive his prize.

Northern Bottling of Minot, who sponsored the competition, presented him with a check for $10,000.

JJ is a 7th grader at Bishop Ryan.

On Jan. 27, JJ hit four shots — including the half-court shot — within 25 seconds to win the grand prize.

Fans as well as players at the game rushed the court to congratulate him after hitting the half-court shot.

The moment has captured the attention of many around the country, and was even featured this past week on the Today Show.

JJ said he’ll be saving up most of the money for college.

Related content:

Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K

Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Dakota Lounge bar in Minot
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
More NDSF Concerts Announced
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Amy and Fox
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game

Latest News

The Japanese balloon bomb campaign in North Dakota
Looking back at Japanese balloon bomb campaign of WWII
suspect in custody
Patrons called 'heroes' for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
Dakota Lounge in Minot
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
speech meet
Speech teams competing for spot at state in Minot Saturday