USDA launches program for cattle production market transparency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The USDA launched a pilot program to increase market transparency for cattle producers.

The Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program is set to go live on Feb. 6. It requires beef packers to provide details of feed cattle transactions that are not in the negotiated cash market and share other information meant to level the playing field for cattle producers.

“The Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program supports this commitment by providing producers with the market information they need to make informed production, marketing and business decisions,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The Agricultural Marketing Service will host its first webinar on how to use the program on Feb. 8 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Details can be found here.

